Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RGA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.9 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $127.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.93. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $132.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.60%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 191.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,912,000 after purchasing an additional 305,551 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2,328.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 281,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,575 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $26,818,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 893,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,877,000 after acquiring an additional 176,922 shares during the period. Finally, Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $20,473,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

