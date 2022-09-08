ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. ReneSola had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.
ReneSola Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SOL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.13. 10,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,867. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $344.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 2.20. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $9.72.
Insider Activity at ReneSola
In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $671,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,164,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,322,148.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 344,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,638. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ReneSola from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReneSola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.
About ReneSola
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.
