ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. ReneSola had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

ReneSola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.13. 10,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,867. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $344.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 2.20. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

Insider Activity at ReneSola

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $671,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,164,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,322,148.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 344,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,638. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReneSola

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in ReneSola by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 765,933 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ReneSola by 67.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ReneSola by 397.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $325,000. 38.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ReneSola from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReneSola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

