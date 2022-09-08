Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Brinker International (EAT)

Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/29/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $29.00.

8/25/2022 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $31.00.

8/24/2022 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $28.50 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $33.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $42.50 to $28.50.

7/18/2022 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

7/18/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Brinker International Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Brinker International stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.42. 870,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,902. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

Get Brinker International Inc alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.