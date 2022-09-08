Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC):

9/1/2022 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/31/2022 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $530.00 to $560.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $530.00 to $560.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/29/2022 – Northrop Grumman is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2022 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2022 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2022 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/29/2022 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $520.00 to $530.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $529.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $488.00.

7/19/2022 – Northrop Grumman was given a new $510.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc..

7/12/2022 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $521.00 to $530.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $489.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,924. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $497.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $474.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

