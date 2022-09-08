REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

REV Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. REV Group has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

REV Group Stock Performance

REV Group stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. 253,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,134. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $715.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.62 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in REV Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of REV Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter worth $145,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REVG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 target price on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Featured Articles

