Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $55.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 180.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.20. 123,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 497.77% and a negative net margin of 265.04%. Analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

