Reviewing B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. U.S. Global Investors pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. B. Riley Financial pays out -231.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. B. Riley Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for U.S. Global Investors and B. Riley Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors 22.25% 9.61% 8.82% B. Riley Financial -3.37% -1.85% -0.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and B. Riley Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors $24.71 million 2.22 $5.50 million $0.37 9.89 B. Riley Financial $1.74 billion 0.78 $445.05 million ($1.73) -27.74

B. Riley Financial has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Global Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

U.S. Global Investors beats B. Riley Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in G.A.R.P. and value stocks to make its equity investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, research, securities lending and sales, and trading services; merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements services; asset management services; and trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment offers retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services. The Financial Consulting segment provides bankruptcy, forensic accounting, litigation support, operations management and real estate consulting, and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal Investments-Communications segment provides consumer Internet access through United Online under the NetZero and Juno brands; VoIP communication and related products, and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Brands segments provides licensing of a brand investment portfolio, including Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie Girl, Limited Too, and Nanette Lepore. It also offers advisory services; brokerage services; senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.