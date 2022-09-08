Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,230,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after buying an additional 736,936 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,201,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,428,000 after buying an additional 551,573 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,707,000 after buying an additional 1,102,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after buying an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.15. The company had a trading volume of 71,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,894. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.29.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

