Rice Partnership LLC Acquires 18,365 Shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC owned 0.60% of VanEck Vietnam ETF worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 587.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.92. 7,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,546. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

