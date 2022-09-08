Rice Partnership LLC Acquires Shares of 5,740 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.40. 62,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,323. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.67. The firm has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

