Rice Partnership LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.1% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Visa by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 30,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 191,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
