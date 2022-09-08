Rice Partnership LLC Purchases 232 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMTB. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,613. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $51.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.