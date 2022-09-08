Robinson plc (LON:RBN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Robinson Stock Performance

Shares of RBN stock opened at GBX 77 ($0.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Robinson has a 12 month low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 109.25 ($1.32). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.90 million and a P/E ratio of 425.00.

Get Robinson alerts:

Robinson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and various jars.

Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.