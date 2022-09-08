Robinson plc (LON:RBN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Robinson Stock Performance
Shares of RBN stock opened at GBX 77 ($0.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Robinson has a 12 month low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 109.25 ($1.32). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.90 million and a P/E ratio of 425.00.
Robinson Company Profile
