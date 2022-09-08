Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

RCKT stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

