Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.72. 11,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 818,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Several research firms recently commented on ROIV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.94 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,110.83% and a negative return on equity of 68.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,855 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,170.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,855 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,170.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 16,896 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $73,159.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,099,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,675.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,120 shares of company stock valued at $475,170. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

