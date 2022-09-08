Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.61% of Roper Technologies worth $307,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 48.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP opened at $406.84 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $414.56 and a 200-day moving average of $431.69.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

