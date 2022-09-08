Roseon Finance One Day Volume Reaches $348,095.00 (ROSN)

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Roseon Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0609 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Roseon Finance has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Roseon Finance has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002072 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000498 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Roseon Finance Profile

ROSN is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2021. Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,862,675 coins. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance. The official website for Roseon Finance is roseon.finance.

Buying and Selling Roseon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Roseon Finance is a mobile yield aggregator designed to manage crypto + NFT portfolios and optimizes yield across DeFi and CeFi networks.Key elements of the Roseon Finance ecosystem:Roseon Mobile is a mobile crypto app that tightly integrates with CeFi and DeFi services within a single interface to help simplify the digital asset investing experience.Roseon Aggregator Service integrates with external CeFi and DeFi sources to bring liquidity, yield and NFTs into the Roseon ecosystem.Roseon.DeFi is a decentralized yield farming application designed to provide liquidity pools, swaps and yield aggregation as it will interact with the other DeFi services with the goal of optimization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roseon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Roseon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Roseon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

