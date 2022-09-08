Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.84-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.72-$0.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.61.

ROST traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $92.26. 2,142,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,994. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $123.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,932,000 after acquiring an additional 379,166 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Ross Stores by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 609.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,913 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 71,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

