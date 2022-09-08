Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217,014 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Deluxe worth $15,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLX. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Deluxe by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Deluxe by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 23,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 51,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLX stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $792.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.50. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.25 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

