Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,394 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 104.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 133,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 327,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 177,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

