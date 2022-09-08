Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $8.32 Million Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,004 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $871,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 571,663 shares of company stock worth $27,533,945. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 4.4 %

ZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

ZI stock opened at $42.66 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

