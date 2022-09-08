Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 131,992 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 131,992 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.39% of Steven Madden worth $12,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 746,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,942,000 after purchasing an additional 560,148 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $17,214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 1,389.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 328,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,244,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOO opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.08. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.33%.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

