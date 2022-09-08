Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 207,585 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,585 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of AdaptHealth worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AHCO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Insider Transactions at AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Stock Up 7.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $5,061,477.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,119,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,316,099. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $5,061,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,119,834 shares in the company, valued at $355,316,099. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,477. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AHCO opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.59. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

