Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 29,387 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,387 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $262,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 710.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $420.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $420.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

