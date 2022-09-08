Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 733,632 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 733,632 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Horizon worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Horizon by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Horizon by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Horizon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,190,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

