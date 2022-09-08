Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 94,042 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94,042 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.28% of Timken worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Timken by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Timken by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,797,000 after buying an additional 380,333 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,841,000 after acquiring an additional 557,534 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Timken by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 478,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,088,000 after acquiring an additional 24,949 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

Timken Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE TKR opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $78.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.