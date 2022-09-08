Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,911 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.51% of Spectrum Brands worth $18,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,193,000 after purchasing an additional 61,568 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 648,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,538,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPB. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

SPB stock opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.90 and a one year high of $107.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.32.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.