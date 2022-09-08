Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) shares were down 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.57 and last traded at C$2.57. Approximately 505,708 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 176,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RBY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Firstegy raised Rubellite Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubellite Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.19.

Get Rubellite Energy alerts:

Rubellite Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.06.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rubellite Energy Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.