S. Muoio & CO. LLC Acquires New Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000. Citrix Systems comprises about 2.6% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,046,790 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,417,320,000 after acquiring an additional 103,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,219,970,000 after acquiring an additional 431,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,461,679 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $516,620,000 after acquiring an additional 201,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $336,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,608 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $248,031,000 after acquiring an additional 96,505 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTXS traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.53. 20,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,074. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.08.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

