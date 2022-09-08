S. Muoio & CO. LLC Buys 410 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 170.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 388.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

TR traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,564. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $39.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of -0.05.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $142.08 million for the quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

