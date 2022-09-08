S. Muoio & CO. LLC Invests $1.38 Million in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. South Jersey Industries accounts for approximately 1.6% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,769,000 after acquiring an additional 592,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,936,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,578,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,234,000 after acquiring an additional 519,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,695 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries Stock Performance

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

SJI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.34. 8,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,986. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $35.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

