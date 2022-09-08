S. Muoio & CO. LLC Invests $236,000 in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UVXY. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,189.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:UVXY traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,678,438. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

