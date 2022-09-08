S. Muoio & CO. LLC Sells 374,592 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC trimmed its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,592 shares during the quarter. TEGNA makes up 2.2% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DLD Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in TEGNA by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in TEGNA by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,658,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its stake in TEGNA by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $21.44. 20,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,777. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Huber Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.