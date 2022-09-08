S. Muoio & CO. LLC Trims Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 23.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 117.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 49.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 44.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,264 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 47.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

ROST traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.59. 25,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,305. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.22 and a 200 day moving average of $87.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

