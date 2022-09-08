SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $175.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00148779 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00253274 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001649 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000441 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official website is safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.