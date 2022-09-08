SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Tops $0.10

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $175.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00148779 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00253274 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001649 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000441 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCoin is safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

