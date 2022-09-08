SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. SafeMoon Inu has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $13,790.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,889.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.30 or 0.08992877 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001761 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00866048 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017348 BTC.
SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile
SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu.
Buying and Selling SafeMoon Inu
