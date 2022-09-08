Sakura Hits Market Capitalization of $892,881.06 (SKU)

Sakura (SKU) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, Sakura has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Sakura coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Sakura has a total market capitalization of $892,881.06 and $162,598.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,332.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,736.79 or 0.09039125 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001747 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00873498 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017454 BTC.
Sakura Coin Profile
Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Sakura
