Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.3% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Salesforce by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in Salesforce by 37.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Salesforce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.53. 124,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,805,576. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.48 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a PE ratio of 283.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.29.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total value of $387,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,688,689.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,855,744 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

