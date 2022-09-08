Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.82 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.07 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.71-$4.73 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.11.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.4 %

Salesforce stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,591,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,453. The company has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a PE ratio of 290.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $150.48 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.29.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $413,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,966,465.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $413,034.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,966,465.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,855,744 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

