SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.22–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.00 million-$113.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.08 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.64 EPS.

SecureWorks Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 71,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $26.89.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at SecureWorks

SCWX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 33,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $311,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,131.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 105,788 shares of company stock worth $1,108,865 over the last three months. 85.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 30.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.