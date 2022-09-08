Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,048 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Accenture by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.17.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $286.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.66 and a 200 day moving average of $302.66. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $181.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

