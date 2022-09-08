Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

IJH stock opened at $243.22 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.40.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

