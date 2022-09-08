Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 6,936 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

