Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 292.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

Comerica Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

