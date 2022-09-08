Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,506 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,661,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.69 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $50.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82.

