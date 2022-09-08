Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,752 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $79.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.08. The company has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

