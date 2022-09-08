Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 748 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after buying an additional 304,235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,626,000 after purchasing an additional 135,484 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after buying an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $94.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

