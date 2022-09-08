Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 9,161 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. KeyCorp cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

