Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 759 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,910 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,723 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 10,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $521.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $528.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.65.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

